Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.20

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $8.67. Nexters shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.40.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

