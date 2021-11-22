SALT (SALT) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.67 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. SALT has a total market cap of $12.67 million and $72,275.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00047273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.00227003 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00087719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

