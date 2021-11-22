$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Shares of Athene stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $88.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51. Athene has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $91.26.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,367 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after purchasing an additional 217,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth about $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Athene by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,054,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,275,000 after purchasing an additional 191,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 10.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,099,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,353,000 after purchasing an additional 285,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.