WOM Protocol (WOM) Market Cap Reaches $24.27 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $24.27 million and $1.47 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00047273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.00227003 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00087719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.