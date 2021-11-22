Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 8.0% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $78,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $348.52. The stock had a trading volume of 590,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,676,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.06. The firm has a market cap of $969.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,970,413 shares of company stock worth $688,488,841. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

