Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 140 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $678.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $635.96 and its 200 day moving average is $562.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.84 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

