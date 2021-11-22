FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00-12.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.705-1.720 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.000-$12.300 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $381.80.

FDS stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $462.17. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,881. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $467.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

