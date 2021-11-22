Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $568,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK remained flat at $$68.42 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 124,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

