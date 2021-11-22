Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.67. 20,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.