Guardian Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Guardian Investment Management lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.60. 62,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,043. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.