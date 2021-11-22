Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.490-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.45 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Envestnet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.19. 2,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,242. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Envestnet stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

