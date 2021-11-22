Cryptaur Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $55.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Cryptaur has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00225961 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00087684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

