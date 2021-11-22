Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 643.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,873. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $113.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

