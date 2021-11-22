Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $360,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 52.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.87. 2,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.