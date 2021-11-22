Investment Partners LTD. Sells 1,445 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.5% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,545,709 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08.

