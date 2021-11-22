BiFi Hits Market Cap of $7.54 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. BiFi has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $124,543.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00239224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.04 or 0.00832341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015911 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073594 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

