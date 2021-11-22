$1.59 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after acquiring an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $164.98 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

