The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 494,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 14th total of 411,600 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $181,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $207,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,162.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,908,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,362,000 after purchasing an additional 125,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,068,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 523,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 436,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 309,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRA traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $30.31. 241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

