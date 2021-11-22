The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €140.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €140.00 ($159.09) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €128.17 ($145.64).

Shares of EPA:SAF traded down €2.86 ($3.25) on Monday, hitting €112.96 ($128.36). 1,313,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($104.95). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €112.83 and its 200 day moving average is €114.96.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

