Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu Sells 6,000 Shares

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30), for a total transaction of £24,360 ($31,826.50).

LON ATYM traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 406.70 ($5.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,669. Atalaya Mining Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 184.64 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The firm has a market cap of £562.11 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 356.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 332.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

