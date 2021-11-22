Insider Buying: Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) Insider Purchases 85,507 Shares of Stock

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) insider Hugh Robertson bought 85,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,898.43 ($29,927.45).

Hugh Robertson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Hugh Robertson acquired 114,493 shares of Maggie Beer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,811.71 ($38,436.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Australia. It operates through three segments: Paris Creek Farms, St David Dairy, and MBP. The company provides pates, fruit pastes, jams, sugo, sauces, wine, and other products under the Maggie Beer brand. It also offers dairy food and beverage products, such as milk, yogurt, butter, cream, cheese, and others under the Paris Creek Farms brand.

