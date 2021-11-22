3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 49.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 13.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $179.30 on Monday. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.