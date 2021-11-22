Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,128 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,796,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $325.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.05 and a 12 month high of $327.19.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

