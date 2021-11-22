Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $307,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 852.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Bank of America by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bank of America by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 42,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $373.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

