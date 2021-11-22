SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,382 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 124,207 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 59,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.26 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

