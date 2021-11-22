WJ Wealth Management LLC Buys 102,477 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 2,828.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,477 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 4.8% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 326,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.73. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,477. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

