Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 113,200 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $25,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 674.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 481.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,588. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.