Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,930 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 1.28% of Comfort Systems USA worth $33,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $3,045,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,155 shares of company stock worth $13,470,548. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $103.26. The company had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.36 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

