Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Xylem were worth $43,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.78. 2,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,171. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average is $125.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

