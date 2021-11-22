iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

IYF stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.43. 9,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,753. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $90.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.79.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

