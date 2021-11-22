iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stock Position Lowered by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 445,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 44,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 345.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 97,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $33.68. 23,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,344. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

