Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $677.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,953. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.74. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.16, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,137 shares of company stock worth $16,245,151. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

