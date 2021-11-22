PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.600 EPS.

PYPL stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.40. 365,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,777,807. PayPal has a 1-year low of $193.07 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.84. The firm has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

