Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,715 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,800,000 after purchasing an additional 322,871 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.16 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $79.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63.

