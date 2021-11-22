Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $5,931,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 81.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock opened at $636.05 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $651.57. The company has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.