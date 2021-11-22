Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

