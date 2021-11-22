Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,859 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

