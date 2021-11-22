AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $827,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,622 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $160.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $475.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $114.09 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

