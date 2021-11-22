Family Legacy Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $241.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $244.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

