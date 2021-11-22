Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 127 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4,868.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after buying an additional 301,826 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.91. 18,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,633. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 108.51 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

