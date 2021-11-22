Zacks: Analysts Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. Primis Financial also reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

FRST traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. 358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,011. The company has a market capitalization of $388.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.08. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $182,604 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Primis Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

