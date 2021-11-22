2,732 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 53.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.40. 6,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,679. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

