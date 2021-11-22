Capital CS Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Enphase Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,469,000 after buying an additional 129,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $12.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $279.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,728. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $272.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 164.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.51.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

