Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post $25.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.87 million and the highest is $26.10 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $107.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $108.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $105.12 million, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $107.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,561 shares of company stock worth $182,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at $149,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,011. The stock has a market cap of $388.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

