ANON Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $30,931.52 and approximately $10.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ANON has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

