OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.42

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 25149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $916.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.25.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.57). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

