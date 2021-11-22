Komodo Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $119.69 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.54 or 0.00358600 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.24 or 0.00175818 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00100044 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003278 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001135 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,874,444 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

