Capital CS Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Capital CS Group LLC decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.76. 4,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,383. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $195.39 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

