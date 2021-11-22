Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. CrowdStrike comprises about 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,321,394 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $12.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.75. 87,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,619. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.24 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Summit Insights increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.36.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

