Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Gap Up to $21.43

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.43, but opened at $24.20. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 471 shares.

Several research firms have commented on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.